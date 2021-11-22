Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson says he’ll be back at UT next season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is dispelling any rumors of a possible departure from Texas this offseason.

The sophomore told reporters Monday that he will return to the Longhorns next season, squashing any idea that he’ll transfer or sit out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“This is God’s plan for me,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who will miss the final two games of the season with an elbow injury, says he’ll be healthy enough to participate in offseason workouts in three weeks.

Robinson was injured in Texas’ loss to Kansas. The sophomore running back was the engine of the Longhorns offense this season, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries this season. Adding in his receiving numbers, Robinson has 1,422 yards this season and 15 total touchdowns.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are day-to-day after both were injured against West Virginia.

Texas finishes the season against Kansas State Friday at 11 a.m. on FOX.