Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson out for the season

Texas tight end Jared Wiley (18) consoles injured teammate Bijan Robinson (5) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kansas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Robinson was injured in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Kansas. The sophomore running back is the engine of the Longhorns offense, rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries this season. Adding in his receiving numbers, Robinson has 1,422 yards this season and 15 total touchdowns.

Robinson’s streak of 10 straight games with a touchdown ended against Iowa State two weeks ago. He became the fastest Longhorns player to 1,000 career rushing yards since Jamaal Charles when he eclipsed the number against Rice earlier this season.

Texas has depth at running back, but will feel the sting of losing a premiere talent like Robinson. Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks will be tasked with steering Sarkisian’s run-heavy offensive attack.

Texas is battling for bowl eligibility with two games left in the season. As a true sophomore, Robinson has one more college season left before turning pro.

Robinson was a preseason Heisman Trophy contender, but his chances faded as Texas’ losses piled up.