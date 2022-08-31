AUSTIN (KXAN) — Quinn Ewers has quickly become one of the biggest names in college football. The unmistakable mullet sported by the Texas Longhorns new starting quarterback makes the gunslinger stand out with or without a helmet.

The redshirt freshman quarterback left Southlake Carroll a year early to attend Ohio State University. Ewers did not take a meaningful snap with the Buckeyes his freshman year, which partially influenced his decision to enter the transfer portal and eventually land back in his home state at the University of Texas.

After battling with Hudson Card for the starting quarterback job throughout the offseason, Ewers was announced as the starter in August. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the nation has since taken part in a number of Name Image and Likeness deals.

Over the past three years, NIL legislation has been passed in around 30 states including Texas. The NCAA instituted guidelines last year that allow all student athletes to profit off their own image, regardless of state.

KXAN asked the Longhorns quarterback how he thinks NIL has affected college athletes.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Ewers. “I think it’s a great deal that players are finally getting paid. You know all this hard work that we do with summer workouts, all this fall camp and film studies, I think it’s a great deal that we can finally get paid.”

Ewers has announced a number of NIL deals, including one recently with a golf company in Austin. The native Texan has also announced on Instagram he signed a deal with Wrangler, something he says was a long time coming. Gambler Days were held earlier in August as the first professional sports team to compete at the Moody Center with Ewers being front and center promoting the event.

With NIL deals providing clear monetary benefits to players, Ewers knows that it can go further than just helping the athlete.

“I think it’s awesome for college players to be able to, you know, finally make money. I’m excited about all the other players who are getting to make money. Maybe sending money back to the families who can’t pay their rent or can’t buy groceries and all that type of stuff.”

Other players on Texas’ roster like star running back Bijan Robinson, have signed some big-name NIL deals. Robinson has his own line of mustard and also partnered with Lamborghini Austin, which he did a sit-down interview with KXAN to discuss.

Ewers, Robinson and the Longhorns open the season Saturday at home against Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.