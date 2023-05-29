AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are headed to southern Florida to start the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA baseball tournament selection committee named 64 teams Monday for teams to compete for a spot in the Men’s College World Series, and the Longhorns are a No. 2 seed in Coral Gables regional, hosted by the Miami Hurricanes.

Texas will open the 4-team regional at 1 p.m. Friday against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, an at-large team from the Sun Belt Conference who lost to Southern Mississippi in the SBC tournament championship game. The game will be aired on Longhorn Network.

The Hurricanes, the No. 9 national seed, and the Maine Black Bears round out the field in Miami.

The Texas A&M Aggies are headed to the West Coast to the Stanford regional as a No. 2 seed to take on Cal State Fullerton in the opening game Friday. San Jose State, who took a game off the Longhorns in a 3-game series earlier this season, made the tournament and is the No. 4 seed playing the Cardinal in their first game.

Top 16 national seeds:

1. Wake Forest, 47-10

2. Florida, 44-14

3. Arkansas, 41-16

4. Clemson, 43-17

5. LSU, 43-15

6. Vanderbilt, 41-18

7. Virginia, 45-12

8. Stanford, 38-16

9. Miami, 40-19

10. Coastal Carolina, 39-19

11. Oklahoma State, 41-18

12. Kentucky, 36-18

13. Auburn, 34-21

14. Indiana State, 42-15

15. South Carolina, 39-19

16. Alabama, 40-19

If this year’s tournament is anything like last year’s, then get ready for another wild ride. Ole Miss, last year’s national champion, didn’t even make the tournament field this year, and only four national seeds made it to Omaha last season. Two of those national seeds that ended up in Omaha were the Longhorns and Aggies.

A record eight teams from the SEC are regional hosts and four teams from the ACC, including Miami, are hosts. Oklahoma State was the only team from the Big 12 to earn a regional host bid as the No. 11 national seed.