Texas Longhorns pitcher Tanner Witt out for season, will undergo Tommy John surgery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns sophomore pitcher Tanner Witt, elevated to the starting rotation this season after being a vital part of the bullpen last year, is out for the rest of the season, the program announced Thursday.

Witt will undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery due to damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, a release from the program said. Witt was having arm discomfort, and after the Texas medical staff evaluated his elbow, they found “a prior UCL injury that requires surgery.”

Witt was well on his way to a tremendous season given his first two outings. He picked up wins over Rice and Alabama, allowing just two earned runs in 11 innings of work. He struck out nine Crimson Tide hitters to complete a sweep of the Southeastern Conference foes Feb. 27. He allowed one run on four hits and walked one batter in six innings against Alabama.

He opened the season with a five-inning outing against Rice in which he allowed a run on five hits and struck out five.

Witt was named the Sunday starting pitcher by head coach David Pierce at the beginning of the season. He was a Freshman All-America selection by D1Baseball.com as a relief pitcher last year and a second-team preseason All-America pick this year.

Once Witt has surgery, he’ll rehabilitate the injury in Austin under the supervision of the UT sports medicine staff.

It’s another blow to the Longhorns via injury. Outfielder Austin Todd separated his shoulder diving back into first base during the Longhorns’ 9-8 win over Texas State on Tuesday in San Marcos. There’s not a timetable for his return.