AUSTIN (KXAN) — College football is finally here in Austin.

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the Rice Owls at 2:30 p.m. with triple-digit temperatures set to roast the turf at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will air on FOX.

As head coach Steve Sarkisian said in the spring, Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback, but all eyes are on the Longhorns backfield after the departures of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. On the Longhorns Week 1 depth chart, freshman CJ Baxter and sophomore Jonathan Brooks are listed as potential starters but both should see plenty of carries.

Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Adonai Mitchell are listed as starting wideouts with JT Sanders at tight end. Along the offensive line are Kelvin Banks Jr. at left tackle, Hayden Conner at left guard, Jake Majors at center, DJ Campbell at right guard and Christian Jones at right tackle.

On the defensive side of the ball, Sarkisian said linebacker Mo Blackwell won’t be available due to injury. Jaylan Ford, the preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year, will start at middle linebacker with Jett Bush and David Gbenda alongside. Barryn Sorrell, Alfred Collins, Byron Murphy and former Westlake star Ethan Burke are along the defensive line and Jalon Catalon, Jerrin Thompson. Ryan Watts and Jahdae Barron make up the defensive backfield.

Bert Auburn will handle the field goals with Will Stone doing the kickoffs and Keilan Robinson will return kicks while Worthy handles will return punts.

Live updates

9:53 2Q: Jaylan Ford shows off his hands and picks off Daniels over the middle of the field. Such a versatile defensive player, Ford is. Longhorns take over on their own 36-yard line

12:59 2Q: Bert Auburn knocks in a 27-yard FG to cap a 9-play, 50-yard drive. Brooks dropped a pass on 3rd down that he very well could have turned into a TD. Longhorns 10, Owls 3

End 1Q: Texas 7, Rice 3. Longhorns driving and have the ball on the Rice 37-yard line to start 2Q.

1:40 1Q: The Texas defense has been great so far. They force another 3-and-out so Rice punts and it’s fair caught by Worthy on the Texas 41-yard line. Rice with 15 yards of offense so far.

3:20 1Q: Another disjointed drive for the Longhorns ends in a punt. Only 7 rushing yards so far for Texas, and that was really the only big question mark on offense heading into the season. We shall see how Sarkisian adjusts from here.

5:48 1Q: Texas gets the ball back on their own 25-yard line after Rice has to punt. The Owls have gained 11 yards on their first two drives.

7:27 1Q: Longhorns get a TD on a well-designed throwback screen to Jonathon Brooks who runs untouched 37 yards to pay dirt. PAT good. 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:40. Longhorns 7, Owls 3

10:07 1Q: Rice gets on the board first with a 43-yard FG by Tim Horn. Owls’ offense didn’t gain a lot of yards but with the short field, they didn’t have to. Owls 3, Longhorns 0

13:00 1Q: It’s 4th-and-short after Ewers gets bit by the turf monster and falls short of the line to gain. Longhorns go for it and don’t get it. An early turnover on down for Texas and Rice takes over on the Longhorns 24-yard line.

Game start: Rice wins the toss and will defer to the second half and the Longhorns will receive the opening kick.

Throughout the game, there will be tributes to both All-American linebacker Derrick Johnson and the 1963 Longhorns national championship team. There was also a moment of silence for both Red McCombs and Bill Little before the teams took the field.