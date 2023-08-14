AUSTIN (KXAN) — It started with The Pancake Factory, and now the Texas Longhorns offensive line is part of another NIL deal.

Athletic Brewing, makers of nonalcoholic beer and sparkling hop water, and the Longhorns offensive line have formed a partnership and will formally introduce it Aug. 19 at the Hancock Center H-E-B, located at 1000 E. 41st St.

DJ Campbell, Cameron Williams, Hayden Conner, Neto Zulu, Kelvin Banks Jr., Cole Hutson, Christian Jones and Jake Majors will all be on hand to sign autographs and host a nonalcoholic beer sampling at the grocery store from 1-3 p.m.

The new NIL deal for the linemen comes after the landmark NIL partnership started by Horns With Heart, now part of the Texas One Fund. The Pancake Factory initiative pays participating offensive linemen $50,000 for contributing to various charitable activities.