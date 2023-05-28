AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will start the NCAA baseball tournament on the road.

The tournament selection committee released the 16 regional host sites Sunday night, ahead of Monday’s announcement of the entire field, and only Oklahoma State earned a host bid out of the Big 12 Conference.

Things looked promising for the Longhorns to potentially earn a national top 16 seed and host a regional following a sweep of West Virginia, but after not winning a game in the Big 12 Conference tournament, it appears they’ll be a No. 2 seed in a 4-team regional on the road.

It’s the first time since 2017 the Longhorns will be on the road for a regional. They went to Long Beach, California that season and went 2-2, losing to the host Dirtbags in the championship.

Eight schools from the Southeastern Conference will host a regional, far and away the most host sites of any conference. The Atlantic Coast Conference will host four with one each from the Big 12, Pac-12, Sun Belt and Missouri Valley.

For the first time since 1999, when the 64-team bracket was created for the national tournament, there won’t be a regional host from Texas.

Indiana State, the Missouri Valley Conference champions, are hosts for the first time in school history and the Miami Hurricanes are hosting for the 29th time.

Regional hosts in alphabetical order

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (Fla.) (40-19)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)

Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)

Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-18)

Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)

The order of the top 16 seeds along with the rest of the field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.