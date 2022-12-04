AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the College Football Playoff committee, the Texas Longhorns are a top 20 team.

In their final set of rankings released Sunday, the CFP committee put the Longhorns at No. 20. South Carolina, led by former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, came in at No. 19 and Notre Dame slid in behind Texas at No. 21.

In both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings, Texas ended the year at No. 21.

Once the playoff picture expands to 12 teams in 2024, the rankings will have more relevance to more teams, but for now, the top four teams that move to the semifinals are what everyone looks at.

No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, and No. 2. Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on the same night. The winners will face off for the national title Jan. 9.

Kansas State moved up to No. 9 in the CFP rankings. TCU, Kansas State and Texas were the only Big 12 teams in the season-ending CFP rankings. Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Utah and Southern California rounded out the top 10. UTSA, the Conference USA champions, finished No. 25.

In both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll, the Roadrunners finished right behind the Longhorns at No. 22.