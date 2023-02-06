AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heading into Monday’s huge Big 12 showdown with Kansas, the Texas Longhorns were moved into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings.

Released by the AP on Monday, the Longhorns moved up five spots from last week to No. 5 after two impressive wins over ranked opponents in Baylor and Kansas State. Texas beat the Bears at home, ranked No. 11 at the time, 76-71 on Jan. 30 and they topped the Wildcats in Manhattan 69-66 to move into first place in the Big 12 Conference with an 8-2 record.

Jabari Rice was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for his efforts last week. He averaged 17.5 points and eight rebounds per game in the two victories.

The Longhorns are now the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the AP Top 25. Kansas fell one spot to No. 9, Iowa State moved up two spots to No. 11, Kansas State fell five spots to No. 12, Baylor dropped three spots to No. 14 and TCU fell two spots to No. 17 to round out Big 12 schools in this week’s rankings.

Despite losing to rival Indiana, Purdue remained No. 1 in the poll, followed by Houston, Alabama and Arizona. Tennessee, who beat Texas 82-71 on Jan. 28, fell four spots to No. 6.