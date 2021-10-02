Texas Longhorns live blog: UT leads TCU 23-17 at halftime behind the run game

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are hanging on to a 23-17 halftime lead over TCU in Fort Worth behind its potent rushing attack.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has already eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 103 rushing yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Robinson has scored on runs of 27 and 4 yards.

As a team, the Longhorns are averaging 6.2 yards per rush.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson had a rough half, completing just 6 of 14 passes for 47 yards with an interception. He came into the game with a 78% completion rate. He has been effective on the ground, however, with 33 rushing yards on three carries.

THOMPSON THROWS A PICK: Texas QB Casey Thompson takes a shot to his back after he throws into triple coverage and it’s picked off. Horns still lead 23-17 with 1:01 left in the half

ROBINSON BARRELS IN: Bijan Robinson rumbles into the end zone on an inside run from 4 yards out. Dicker’s kick is good. Another lead change in Fort Worth as the Horns go up 23-17 with 4:01 left 2Q

HORNS DEFENSE HOLDS: Texas keeps TCU out of the end zone, but TCU’s Griffin Kell boots a 25-yard FG, and the Frogs retake the lead 17-16 with 7:19 left in 2Q.

DICKER THE KICKER DOES IT AGAIN: After another big play, the Horns failed to capitalize with a touchdown and it’s another frustrating 3-and-out drive. Dicker hits from 28 yards and it’s 16-14 Horns with 13:22 left in the 2Q.

MUFFED PUNT: TCU’s Derius Davis mishandles a Texas punt (the first one in the past 10 quarters for UT) and Demarvion Overshown recovers it at the TCU 9-yard line. Another break for the Longhorns.

END 1Q: TCU 14, Longhorns 13. Texas has the ball and will start 2Q on its own 38-yard line.

FROGS BOUNCE BACK: Max Duggan hits Spielman for an 11-yard TD pass. After the PAT, TCU takes the lead 14-13 with 0:33 left in 1Q

DICKER WITH ANOTHER GOOD KICK: This time, Dicker did it the easy way and split the uprights from 38 yards out, salvaging a 3-and-out drive by the Longhorn offense after the fumble recovery. It’s 13-7 Horns with 2:50 left in 1Q.

TCU FUMBLES, TEXAS RECOVERS: The Frogs cough it up and D’Shawn Jamison recovers it in TCU territory at the 24-yard line. 3:45 left in 1Q.

A HUGE BREAK: The drive-saving penalty assessed to Carter leads to a 99-yard scoring drive, capped by a 27-yard TD run by Bijan Robinson. It’s 10-7 Horns with 4:57 left in 1Q.

.@Bijan5Robinson caps off the 99(‼️) yard drive by making it look easy 💥 pic.twitter.com/wJT2wR73rh — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2021

TARGETING ON TCU SAVES DRIVE: TCU’s T.J. Carter is disqualified from the game after a booth-initiated review led to a targeting violation after he tackled Jordan Whittington on third down. It gives the Horns a first down and saves the drive for now.

DICKER DOINK FOR 3: It wasn’t pretty, but Cameron Dicker clips the upright and it goes through for a 38-yard field goal. Texas had the ball inside the TCU 10-yard-line, but a false start on 3rd-and-1, then a sack derailed the drive. It’s 7-3 TCU with 10:02 left in the first.

TOUCHDOWN TCU: Zach Evans scores on a jet sweep to the left edge, TCU’s second play of the game. It’s a 12-yard run, with the PAT the Frogs take an early 7-0 lead with 14:08 left in the first quarter.

OPENING KICKOFF: Longhorns win the opening coin toss and differ to the second half, but Cameron Dicker’s kick was nearly returned for a touchdown by TCU’s J.D. Spielman. An 87-yard return sets up the Frogs at Texas’ 13-yard line on the opening drive.

10:45 a.m.: KXAN’s Jonathan Thomas is on the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth and took these photos.

The Texas Longhorns during pregame ahead of a Big 12 Conference showdown with TCU in Fort Worth. (KXAN photo/Jonathan Thomas)

The Texas Longhorns during pregame ahead of a Big 12 Conference showdown with TCU in Fort Worth. (KXAN photo/Jonathan Thomas)

The Texas Longhorns during pregame ahead of a Big 12 Conference showdown with TCU in Fort Worth. (KXAN photo/Jonathan Thomas)

The Texas Longhorns during pregame ahead of a Big 12 Conference showdown with TCU in Fort Worth. (KXAN photo/Jonathan Thomas)

10:20 a.m.: It’s 40 minutes before kickoff, and the Horns are out getting their pregame warmups in.