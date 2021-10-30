Texas Longhorns lineman Keondre Coburn brings Halloween to Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn is ready for Halloween — even if he’s a day early.

Coburn walked off the Longhorns team bus Saturday morning before Texas’ game at No. 16 Baylor in his suit, tie and a Michael Myers mask from the Halloween movie series.

You can see Coburn makes his appearance around the 2:06 mark of the video above.

Coburn stuck to the character even while walking on the field at McLane Stadium, giving Longhorn Network anchor Alex Loeb a nice, little jolt to start his Saturday. You can watch their interaction in the video below.

How it started➡️How it's going@KeondreCoburn99 is a man of his word pic.twitter.com/OaaP6B4SAo — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 30, 2021

Let’s see if that energy translates over to the field for Coburn and his fellow defensive linemen. The Longhorns have a massive task, stopping Baylor running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner.

Texas and Baylor kickoff at 11 a.m. in Waco.