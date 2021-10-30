Texas Longhorns lineman Keondre Coburn brings Halloween to Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn is ready for Halloween — even if he’s a day early.
Coburn walked off the Longhorns team bus Saturday morning before Texas’ game at No. 16 Baylor in his suit, tie and a Michael Myers mask from the Halloween movie series.
You can see Coburn makes his appearance around the 2:06 mark of the video above.
Coburn stuck to the character even while walking on the field at McLane Stadium, giving Longhorn Network anchor Alex Loeb a nice, little jolt to start his Saturday. You can watch their interaction in the video below.
Let’s see if that energy translates over to the field for Coburn and his fellow defensive linemen. The Longhorns have a massive task, stopping Baylor running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner.
Texas and Baylor kickoff at 11 a.m. in Waco.