AUSTIN (KXAN) — Poll voters weren’t impressed with Texas’ 38-20 win Saturday against West Virginia.

The Longhorns were again left out of both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls for the second consecutive week following the big win, their first Big 12 Conference victory of the season.

Media poll voters didn’t put Texas on any of their ballots, like last week, but coaches poll voters kept the Longhorns in the receiving votes category with 22 points, two more than Texas A&M.

The Aggies dropped out of both polls after Mississippi State thumped them 42-24 Saturday in Starkville. Previously ranked No. 17 in both polls, the Aggies stayed in the receiving votes category in the AP poll with two points.

The Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners continue their storied rivalry Saturday in the Red River Showdown at the Texas State Fair, and for the first time since 1998, neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25 heading into it.

Texas Chrisitan clobbered the Sooners in a Big 12 matchup 55-24 Saturday in Fort Worth, dumping Oklahoma from both polls and elevating the Horned Frogs to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches poll.

The surprise of the college football season thus far is the Kansas Jayhawks. With a 14-11 win Saturday over Iowa State, the program moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009 to No. 19 with a perfect 5-0 record so far. In 2009, Kansas began the season 5-0 but then lost six straight games to end the year.

Kansas State moved up five spots to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 with a 37-28 win over Texas Tech and Ole Miss moved up five to No. 9 with a 22-19 win over Kentucky. Wake Forest made the biggest move in the AP Top 25, climbing seven spots to No. 15 after a 31-21 win over Florida State. Washington tumbled six spots to No. 21 after a 40-32 loss to UCLA.