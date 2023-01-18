AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns snagged a top target in the transfer portal Wednesday to bolster their defensive backfield.

Jalen Catalon, an all-Southeastern Conference defensive back and freshman all-American for Arkansas in 2020, has two years of eligibility left and has enrolled at Texas for the spring semester, the school announced Wednesday.

Catalon played just one game for the Razorbacks last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He was a preseason all-American in both 2021 and 2022, both of which were hampered by injuries. He played six games in 2021 including the 40-21 win over Texas when he had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

In 2020 as a redshirt freshman, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back. It’s the only year he’s played a full season in his college career.

He joins the 2023 recruiting class with transfer punter Ryan Sanborn from Stanford and defensive back Gavin Holmes from Wake Forest.

Catalon is a native Texan from Mansfield and played at Legacy High School.