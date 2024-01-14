AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns haven’t dipped into the transfer portal often this offseason, but when they have, they’ve caught some big fish.

Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, who just finished his sophomore year with the Crimson Tide, is now a Longhorn, he announced Sunday via social media.

Bond told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that it was “a business decision,” and because of Nick Saban’s retirement.

“One hundred percent,” he told ESPN. “That was the decision why I left.”

Bond also said the prior relationship with Sarkisian during the recruitment process factored into his decision. Sarkisian and his staff tried to get Bond to come to Austin out of high school, and while he ultimately chose Alabama, that connection resonated with Bond when he went to the transfer portal.

Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yards with four touchdowns this season, leading the team in receptions. He hauled in the 31-yard touchdown from Jalen Milroe with 0:32 left to escape the Iron Bowl with a win over Auburn. In his two years with the Tide, he caught 62 passes for 841 yards in 24 games.

Bond was the top transfer receiver in 247Sports’ rankings along with Evan Stewart, who left Texas A&M for Oregon.

Bond joins Houston’s Matthew Golden as receivers the Longhorns snagged out of the portal. Trey Moore, an edge rusher from UTSA, and Andrew Mukuba, a safety out of Clemson, are also transferring in for next season.