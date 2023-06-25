AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just two days after an official visit to the 40 Acres, a 4-star lineman said he wants to be a Longhorn.

Nate Kibble, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound offensive lineman from Humble Atascocita, verbally committed to the Longhorns on Sunday. He made the announcement on social media.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Kibble chose Texas over Texas A&M, Oregon, Louisiana State, Nebraska and other schools. According to the recruiting timeline for Kibble on 247Sports.com, Texas offered him in 2021.

On 247Sports’ composition rating scale, Kibble is a 4-star recruit and is considered the 26th-highest recruit at his position. He ranks as the No. 73 recruit in Texas in the Class of 2024.

Kibble’s commitment is the third for the Longhorns in the past week with the first two coming from running backs Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson.