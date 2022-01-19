AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Cameron Dicker #17 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with teammates after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker is leaving the Longhorns to pursue a future in the NFL.

In a statement, Dicker said the decision “weighed heavy on [his] heart,” but he is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

The Lake Travis High School product, who made his mark on the program with a game-winning field goal in the 2018 Red River Showdown against OU, will exit with several Texas football scoring records.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am for Longhorn Football, The University of Texas, and the City of Austin. To my coaches, professors, teammates, and fans, thank you for your support. There is nothing like the pride and loyalty of The University of Texas and of being a Longhorn. The Forty Acres has given me so much more than just a college football career and one of the best educations in the nation, it has given me an extended family that bleeds Burnt Orange,” Dicker’s statement reads.

Dicker appeared in 49 games and scored 386 points for the Longhorns, the most points ever by a Texas kicker and the third-most by any Longhorn in program history. He leaves the Longhorns as UT’s career leader in field goals made (60) and career attempts (79) during his four-year career.

Over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Dicker was successful on 70 consecutive extra-point attempts, the fourth-longest streak in program history.

A kicker is defined by his clutch performances. Dicker always seemed to keep his cool in tense moments, with three game-winning, walk-off field goals during his college career.

Television cameras caught Dicker giving a wink and a nod to his teammates on the sideline just moments before he nailed a 40-yard field goal to beat the Sooners in 2018. Dicker had two walk-off field goals during the 2019 season, boosting Texas to wins over Kansas State and Kansas.

Dicker took over punting duties for the Longhorns during the 2020 season. He earned 2021 All-Big 12 First Team honors from the league’s coaches and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to college football’s best punter.