AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns barrelled into the Associated Press’ top five college football rankings with their 34-24 road win over Alabama on Saturday.

The Longhorns jumped seven spots from No. 11 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday by the news organization. Texas also received two first-place votes in the balloting and made the biggest move in this week’s rankings of any team.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

After the loss, Alabama tumbled from No. 3 to No. 10. Texas also moved to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia remained at No. 1 and Michigan stayed at No. 2. Florida State moved up a spot to No. 3, followed by Texas and Southern California the round out the top five.

Ohio State dropped a spot to No. 6 after a 35-7 win over Youngstown State. Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame and Alabama completed the top 10.

Texas is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll with Kansas State checking in at No. 15 and Oklahoma at No. 19.

The Pac-12 Conference, which under current circumstances will have just two teams in it next season, has eight teams in this week’s poll.