Texas Longhorns: Here’s the 2022 signing class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are closing out the recruiting class with the February signing day window this week. The Longhorns’ 2022 class is ranked in the top five nationally, according to the recruiting services.
It could get even better with Arlington Bowie product Devon Campbell, the nation’s best offensive lineman, deciding between Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has a group of 31 players already in the fold. Texas has 10 early enrollees, 17 additional players signed to a letter of intent and four transfers prepared to join the class.
Sarkisian has added four players since the December signing window. Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts, Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley and Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor transferred to Texas, joining former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers as instant-impact players.
California high schooler Larry Turner-Gooden announced his commitment during January’s All-American Bowl. He signed with the Longhorns during the December period.
Here’s the Longhorns’ signing class as of Feb. 1.
Texas Longhorns 2022 recruiting class
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Status
|Jaydon Blue
|Running back
|Houston, Texas
|Signed
|Jaray Bledsoe
|Defensive line
|Marlin, Texas
|Signed
|Bryan Allen Jr.
|Safety
|Aledo, Texas
|Signed
|Terrence Brooks
|Cornerback
|Little Elm, Texas
|Signed
|Aaron Bryant
|Defensive line
|Southaven, Miss.
|Signed
|Kelvin Banks
|Offensive line
|Humble, Texas
|Signed
|Malik Agbo
|Offensive line
|Federal Way, Wash.
|Signed
|Derrick Brown
|Edge rusher
|Texarkana, Texas
|Signed
|Ethan Burke
|Edge rusher
|Austin, Texas
|Signed
|Xavion Brice
|Athlete
|Arlington, Texas
|Signed
|Jahleel Billingsley
|Tight end
|Chicago, Ill.
|Transfer (Alabama)
|Quinn Ewers
|Quarterback
|Southlake, Texas
|Transfer (Ohio State)
|Justice Finkley
|Edge rusher
|Trussville, Ala.
|Signed
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|Cornerback
|Port Arthur, Texas
|Signed
|Trevell Johnson
|Linebacker
|Arlington, Texas
|Signed
|Austin Jordan
|Safety
|Denton, Texas
|Signed
|Cole Hutson
|Offensive line
|Frisco, Texas
|Signed
|Maalik Murphy
|Quarterback
|Gardena, Calif.
|Signed
|Isaiah Neyor
|Wide receiver
|Arlington, Texas
|Transfer (Wyoming)
|Connor Robertson
|Offensive line
|Austin, Texas
|Signed
|Savion Red
|Athlete
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Signed
|Kristopher Ross
|Defensive line
|Houston, Texas
|Signed
|Zac Swanson
|Defensive line
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Signed
|Brenen Thompson
|Wide receiver
|Spearman, Texas
|Signed
|J’Mond Tapp
|Edge rusher
|Donaldsonville, La.
|Signed
|Larry Turner-Gooden
|Safety
|Mission Hills, Calif.
|Signed
|Cameron Williams
|Offensive line
|Duncanville, Texas
|Signed
|Neto Umeozulu
|Offensive line
|Allen, Texas
|Signed
|Ryan Watts
|Cornerback
|Little Elm, Texas
|Transfer (Ohio State)
|Will Stone
|Kicker
|Austin, Texas
|Signed
|Lance St. Louis
|Long snapper
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|Signed