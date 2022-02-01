Texas Longhorns: Here’s the 2022 signing class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are closing out the recruiting class with the February signing day window this week. The Longhorns’ 2022 class is ranked in the top five nationally, according to the recruiting services.

It could get even better with Arlington Bowie product Devon Campbell, the nation’s best offensive lineman, deciding between Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has a group of 31 players already in the fold. Texas has 10 early enrollees, 17 additional players signed to a letter of intent and four transfers prepared to join the class.

Sarkisian has added four players since the December signing window. Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts, Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley and Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor transferred to Texas, joining former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers as instant-impact players.

California high schooler Larry Turner-Gooden announced his commitment during January’s All-American Bowl. He signed with the Longhorns during the December period.

Here’s the Longhorns’ signing class as of Feb. 1.

Texas Longhorns 2022 recruiting class