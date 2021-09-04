Texas gameday: What you need to know before the season opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas football season is back Saturday with the full force of “Burnt Orange” nation.

After playing the 2020 season with a 25% capacity limit at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, more than 100,000 fans are expected to pack into the campus area Saturday for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana.

Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte ran through the gamut of offerings in his Forty Acres Insider newsletter this week.

Bevo Boulevard returns

The popular pregame tailgating attraction of Bevo Boulevard is back with some major additions after a one-year hiatus. Bevo Blvd., which runs along San Jacinto Street at the stadium, will have food, drink, carnival games and even a zip line to get fans near the stadium hours before kickoff.

Texas will also feature an area of local food trucks on Winship Circle called the Hook ‘Em Hangout. Bevo Blvd. opens at 11 a.m. Saturday.

COVID-19 precautions and masks

Texas Athletics wrote on its website that masks are recommended in the football stadium and will be available at all entry gates of the stadium.

Additionally, there is an on-site vaccination clinic on Bevo Blvd. At fan services between Gates 4 and 5, anyone who shows proof of vaccination will receive a voucher for a free bottled water, soda or popcorn.

Pregame schedule

Live mascot Bevo will head down his own boulevard at 12:30 p.m. to enter the stadium.

At 1:15 p.m., fans can line up along Bevo Blvd. for the Stadium Stampede as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns arrive at the stadium.

Kids ages 7 to 12 can participate in the Hook ‘Em Herd and run onto the field before the game starts. Anyone interested in participating can sign up at the tent across from Gate 6.

At 3:10 p.m., Texas will officially dedicate Campbell-Williams field, recognizing the two Longhorns Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.

Postgame festivities

Longhorn City Limits is back at the LBJ Lawn after the game. Shakey Graves and Sir Woman will perform.

Also, the silent disco returns to Longhorn City Limits. Three live DJs will play through three different channels. Fans will receive wireless headphones and get to choose between three different channels.

Parking map (from the University of Texas)