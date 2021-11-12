Texas Longhorns Gameday: Details to know before going to Texas vs. Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday for the first time in nearly a month, hosting the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night.

This is the first Longhorns home game since a loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 16. It’s also Texas’ first night game since the third week of the season. Kickoff against the Jayhawks is set for just after 6:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game.

Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte ran through the gamut of game day offerings in his Forty Acres Insider newsletter prior to the start of the season.

Here’s what to know if you’re heading to campus Saturday.

Bevo Boulevard back in action

Bevo Boulevard, the popular pregame tailgating attraction, starts Saturday at 2 p.m. Bevo Boulevard, which runs along San Jacinto Street at the stadium, will have food, drinks, carnival games and even a zip line to get fans celebrating near the stadium hours before kickoff.

Texas will also feature an area of local food trucks on Winship Circle called the Hook ‘Em Hangout.

COVID-19 precautions and masks

Masks are recommended in the football stadium and will be available at all entry gates of the stadium. Hand sanitizer is available at kiosks throughout the stadium.

Texas Athletics moved to mobile ticketing for game entry and cashless transactions at merchandise and concession locations. For fans who don’t carry or use credit or debit cards, Texas has cash-to-card kiosks available outside Sections 7, 28 and 114.

Pregame schedule

Former Longhorns running back Jamaal Charles will be signing autographs at the Nissan Heisman House, starting at 2 p.m.

Live mascot Bevo will head down his own boulevard at 3:30 p.m. to enter the stadium.

At 4 p.m., fans can line up along Bevo Boulevard for the Stadium Stampede as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns arrive at the stadium.

Kids ages 7 to 12 can participate in the Hook ‘Em Herd and run onto the field before the game starts. Anyone interested in participating can sign up at the tent across from Gate 6.

At 3:30 p.m., Jade Bird takes the stage at Longhorn City Limits at the LBJ Lawn. The Suffers will perform at 5 p.m.

UT softball will be signing autographs in front of the Etter-Arbin Alumni Center from 5 to 6 p.m.

Before kickoff: There will be a pregame flyover for Veterans Recognition Day.

Postgame festivities

UT is hosting a watch party for Texas basketball’s Top 5 showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga at the Hook ‘Em Hangout just outside Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

The Silent Disco returns after the game at Longhorn City Limits.

Parking map (from the University of Texas)

Shuttle and mass transportation options: Capital Metro has six routes every 15 minutes arriving near Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on game days. Check for a bus route here.

Rideshare option: The drop-off pickup location is just minutes north of the stadium along Dean Keeton Street, according to Texas Athletics.

American Disabilities Act shuttle service: UT has tents spread out around the stadium for shuttle drop off and pick up. Fan services kiosks have shuttle maps available.

University of Texas parking and transportation map for Longhorns football games. (Map from University of Texas)

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas

Where: Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin)

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: Longhorn Radio Network