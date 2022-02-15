Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell out Tuesday for ‘personal reasons’

Texas Longhorns player Tre Mitchell warms up before the game against Oklahoma State. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell is not with the team Tuesday due to personal reasons, UT Athletics told KXAN. Mitchell has started 17 games for Texas this season, averaging 8.7 points per game.

Mitchell is a Pittsburgh native who played his first two seasons at UMass, transferring to Texas before the 2021-22 season.

Mitchell’s absence will force UT head coach Chris Beard to get creative with the starting rotation. He and Pflugerville native Dylan Disu bring the size to the Longhorns’ lineup.

Texas has entered the stretch run of the season with only three weeks remaining in the regular season. The No. 20 Texas Longhorns play at Oklahoma Tuesday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.