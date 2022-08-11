AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want the first look at the 2022 Texas Longhorns football team?

There will be an open practice at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, and it’s free to attend. All fans will get an official season poster upon entry as well.

Gates 1 and 7 on San Jacinto Street will open at 6 p.m. and seating is in sections 3-6 on the west side of the stadium. Fans who need ADA accessibility should use Bellmont Hall and take the elevator to the seventh floor.

Parking in the Trinity Garage is also free, and there will be happy hour pricing on beer.

The UT volleyball team holds its Orange-White scrimmage (also free admission) on August 14 at Gregory Gym, so fans could see both nationally-ranked teams next week.