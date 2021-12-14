Texas Longhorns football player suspended, accused of revenge porn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Longhorns football player has been suspended from the team, following accusations that he violated Oklahoma’s revenge porn law.

Ishmael Ibraheem, a freshman defensive back from Dallas, is being charged in Payne County District Court with a misdemeanor of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to the Stillwater News Press in Oklahoma.

The newspaper reports Oklahoma State University police accuse Ibraheem of sending sexually explicit content of an OSU student through social media. Police say Ibraheem and the student had a prior sexual relationship.

UT Athletics said in a statement to KXAN that Ibraheem will be suspended as the legal process plays out.

“We were made aware of the allegations involving Ishmael Ibraheem in early September and immediately cooperated with the University and legal processes, which remain ongoing. In light of the new information and his recent charges, he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process,” a UT spokesperson said.

Oklahoma’s “revenge porn” law, which is classified as disseminating private sexual images of a person without that person’s consent, went into effect in 2016. It is a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Ibraheem played in one game during the 2021 season, appearing in the Sept. 18 game against Rice.