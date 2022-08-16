AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans filed into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Tuesday to get a glimpse of the 2022 edition of the Texas Longhorns in an open practice setting.

It’s the only time Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will open practice to the public, and fans got to see the basics. Sarkisian referred to the session as “grandma’s cookies without the secret ingredients, if you know what I mean.”

“It’ll be scaled down,” Sarkisian said Monday when asked about the open practice. “I’d love to go out and show all our stuff, the problem is with social media, people like to film and put it out there … I love the fact we get to be around our fans and for them to see our guys work hard.”

It didn’t matter to the fans who occupied a portion of the west grandstand and sat through a balmy evening of drills and individual sessions in a controlled environment. The Longhorns get Wednesday off and will resume regular practices Thursday with a scrimmage on Saturday.

Hopefully, for the Longhorns, the upcoming scrimmage ends with fewer season-ending injuries than the first one did. Sarkisian announced Monday two of his players tore their ACLs and will miss the season before it really began.

Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau are both done for the year. Neyor, a transfer from Wyoming, was expected to make a big impact in a talented wide receiver room. The six-foot-three wideout tallied 12 touchdowns and 878 yards with the Cowboys last season.

Angilau is a fifth-year senior with 34 starts over three years with the Longhorns up front. The veteran offensive lineman played at both left and right guard last year.