AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following their 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns fell out of both the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and USA Today Coaches Poll released Sunday.

In both polls, the Longhorns are the first team listed in the others receiving votes category. In the AP Top 25, Texas received 38 poll points, well behind No. 25 South Carolina with 113. In the coaches poll, Texas received 48 points, again behind South Carolina with 87 points.

Oklahoma State jumped two spots to No. 9 on both lists with the victory over the Longhorns.

With a 38-28 win over Kansas State, TCU is now the only undefeated team left in the Big 12 Conference at 7-0 and the Horned Frogs are No. 7 in both rankings. In the AP Top 25, the top six teams remained the same as last week — Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama.

Former Westlake star Cade Klunbik came in during the second half with Clemson trailing Syracuse 21-10 but brought the Tigers back to life. Klubnik led the Tigers to two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap a 27-21 comeback victory. Syracuse, one of the surprise teams in college football this season, dropped two spots to No. 16 after the loss.

Kansas State is the only other Big 12 Conference in either poll at No. 22 in both.

Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12 Conference) has a bye week before it resumes conference play Nov. 5 at Kansas State. The Longhorns have already matched last year’s win total and need one more win to become bowl-eligible