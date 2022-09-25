AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns fell out of both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches top 25 polls following Saturday’s overtime loss to Texas Tech.

The Longhorns entered the Big 12 Conference opener ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the coaches poll, but the 37-34 loss to the unranked Red Raiders — after having a 31-17 second-half lead — was more than enough to convince poll voters to drop them.

The Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators all dropped out of the AP Top 25 after their losses. Those three schools plus Michigan State fell out of the coaches poll.

None of the AP poll voters even put the Longhorns on their ballots, but coaches poll voters kept them in the receiving votes category with 25 poll points. Even with the win, Texas Tech didn’t move into either poll.

Texas A&M, ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 headed into the week, got a big win over No. 10 Arkansas 23-21 and rose six spots to No. 17. The Aggies moved up three spots in the coaches poll from No. 20 to No. 17 with the win. The Razorbacks tumbled to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the coaches poll.

Kansas State knocked off No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 in the biggest upset of the week. The loss knocked the Sooners down 12 spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and 10 spots to No. 16 in the coaches poll. The Wildcats slid into the rankings at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 but didn’t crack the coaches poll.

Florida State made it back into the AP Top 25 at No. 23 after a 44-14 win over Boston College. Minnesota moved into the rankings at No. 23 following a 34-7 victory over Michigan State.

There are seven teams from the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 5, followed by five from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Big 10, Big 12 and Pac-12 all have four teams in the rankings and the lone independent school in the AP Top 25 is Brigham Young at No. 19.