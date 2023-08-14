AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will start the college football season just outside the top 10 according to the Associated Press.

The AP released its preseason top 25 poll Monday with the Longhorns checking in at No. 11, up 14 spots from where their finished the 2022 season in the poll. The Washington Huskies, who beat the Longhorns 27-20 in last season’s Alamo Bowl, came in at No. 10 and Tennessee fell in behind Texas at No. 12.

Texas is the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team in the poll with Kansas State coming at No. 16 and 2022 College Football Playoff runner-up TCU at No. 17. Oklahoma is ranked No. 20 to round out Big 12 teams in the preseason poll.

Two-time defending CFP champion Georgia received 60 of 63 first-place votes to top the poll, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Louisiana State. Texas takes on the No. 4 Crimson Tide on Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa.

Southern California, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and the Huskies round out the top 10. The No. 9 Tigers are led by former Westlake Chaparrals quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 23 while Texas Tech finished just outside the rankings.