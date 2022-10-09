AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is back … in the top 25 rankings.

Following the 49-0 blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, the Longhorns moved into a tie for No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Texas is tied with Kentucky, who took another big tumble in the AP Top 25 after a 24-14 loss to unranked South Carolina. The Wildcats dropped nine spots after the loss to the Gamecocks. In the coaches poll, Texas slid in above North Carolina and just behind Baylor.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) fell out of the rankings after a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Sept. 24. They’ve been as high as No. 21 this season in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches poll. Texas has won two games in a row and is looking for a third next week at home against Iowa State.

Alabama fell from the top spot to No. 3 in the AP poll after its 24-20 win over Texas A&M, but the coaches still think the Crimson Tide is the top team in the country. Georgia moved back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan at No. 5. In the coaches poll, Georgia is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3, Michigan is No. 4 and Clemson is No. 5.

Oklahoma State is the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference school in both polls. The Cowboys are ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25, falling a spot after a 41-31 win over Texas Tech. The coaches poll panel ranked the Cowboys at No. 7.

TCU moved up four spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 with a 38-31 win over Kansas, who was previously undefeated. Even with the loss, Kansas stayed at No. 19 in the AP Top 25. TCU is No. 15 in the coaches poll and Kansas is No. 20.