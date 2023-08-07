AUSTIN (KXAN) — With 10 of 11 offensive starters returning and a much-improved defense, the Texas Longhorns landed at No. 12 in the preseason edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday.

The Longhorns earned 848 points in the poll, placing them between No. 11 Washington, who beat the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl last season, and No. 12 Notre Dame. The Associated Press preseason top 25 poll will come out Aug. 14.

Three of the top five teams are from the Southeastern Conference where the Longhorns will begin play next season. The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs received 61 of 66 first-place votes to sit atop the rankings, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and Louisiana State.

Southern California, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee round out the top 10. Picked by media members to win the Big 12 this season, the Longhorns are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll. TCU and Kansas State came in at Nos. 16 and 17 while Oklahoma is at No. 19. Texas Tech rounds out the Big 12 teams in the poll at No. 24. Texas A&M starts the season at No. 25.

USA Today Coaches Poll (first-place votes)