AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the fifth consecutive week, the Texas Longhorns are No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

In the latest poll released Sunday, the Longhorns are still stuck behind No. 6 Oregon and just ahead of No. 8 Alabama coming off a 26-16 road win over Iowa State.

There was some movement, finally, in the top five teams. While Georgia remained in the top spot, Ohio State and Michigan swapped with the Buckeyes moving to No. 2 and the Wolverines dropping to No. 3. The two play Saturday to see who represents the east division in the Big 10 Conference championship game against Iowa.

Washington and Florida State also switched places with the Huskies moving to No. 4 following a 22-20 win over Oregon State who was ranked No. 10 by the AP at the time. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a serious leg injury in the Seminoles’ 58-13 win over North Alabama and voters moved FSU to No. 5.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Louisville and Missouri round out the top 10 with Missouri moving to 10th after its 33-31 win over Florida. Oregon State dropped five spots to No. 15 after the loss to the Huskies.

Oklahoma is at No. 13 and Kansas State moved up four spots to No. 19 after its Sunflower Showdown win over Kansas 31-27. Oklahoma State moved up three places to No. 21 with a 43-30 win over Houston.