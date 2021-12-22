Texas Longhorns: 3 things to know vs. Alabama State

Texas head coach Chris Beard signals to his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Baptist, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams will play its final games before the holiday break Wednesday.

Chris Beard’s Longhorns will host Alabama State at 1 p.m. on Longhorn Network after their game against Rice was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program.

The Texas Longhorns women’s team is in New Jersey to face Princeton Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can watch Vic Schaefer’s Longhorns on ESPN+.

Here are some keys to Wednesday’s game against the Hornets.

Longhorns lead in defense

The Longhorns lead the nation in scoring defense (53.5 ppg) through games of Dec. 20. Texas has held five of its first 10 opponents below 50 points. UT is 8-0 this season when holding its opponent below 60 points.

Homecoming for Texas native

Former Longhorns basketball player Gerald Liddell makes his return to Austin. The Cibolo Steele High School product spent three seasons at Texas under head coach Shaka Smart. Liddell transferred after the 2020-21 season. He’s averaging just under 11 points a game in 27 minutes at Alabama State.

Strong at home

The Longhorns have a 7-0 record at the Frank Erwin Center with a +27.6 scoring margin in home games this year.