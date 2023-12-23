AUSTIN (KXAN) — Big additions late in the early signing period sent the Texas Longhorns up the recruiting rankings to No. 3 in the country with 26 signed recruits.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff signed 24 of their 26 recruits in the early period on Dec. 20 when it opened, and by Dec. 22 when the window closed, they added another big-time wide receiver to help replenish the cupboard at that position as well as a transfer on the defensive line.

Aaron Butler, the No. 21 receiver recruit in the country according to 247Sports’ composite ratings, joins No. 4 wideout Ryan Wingo as two of the top recruits at their position to sign with Texas. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said restocking the wide receiver corps was a priority with this class, and along with Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Lucas Lovejoy’s Parker Livingstone, it’s clear the Longhorns mean business.

On the defensive side, UTSA transfer Trey Moore has two years of eligibility remaining. The edge rusher played 29 games for the Roadrunners with 105 tackles (35.5 for loss) with 22 sacks, including 14 in 2023, the third-most in FBS. He was a first-team All-American by The Athletic in 2023 and was also the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was named a freshman All-American in 2022 by the Football Writers Association of America.

Both Bulter and Moore plan to enroll at Texas in January and take part in spring practices.

The Longhorns can still sign other 2024 recruits to the class when the regular signing period opens Feb. 7 and runs through April 1.