AUSTIN (KXAN) — In addition to being named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford earned a national award for his performance against Kansas State.

Ford was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced Tuesday.

Ford had 10 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and the fumble recovery that sealed the Longhorns’ 34-27 win over the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas. The win put the Longhorns in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 with a 4-2 record and made them bowl-eligible with a 6-3 overall mark.

Ford leads the Big 12 with 9.1 tackles per game and 82 total tackles, and his two interceptions are tied for fourth in the conference.

The FWAA awards who it feels is the best defensive player of college football yearly with the Bronko Nagurski trophy. Last season, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won the award. In 2008, Longhorns linebacker Brian Orakpo won the trophy.