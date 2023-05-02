AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a stellar outing to get the Texas Longhorns on the right track against TCU, starting pitcher Lucas Gordon was recognized by the Big 12 Conference.

Gordon was named a co-pitcher of the week by the conference after he tossed eight innings against the Horned Frogs in an 8-4 Longhorns win April 29. He allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts to earn his fifth win of the season.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Gordon is the Big 12’s leader and No. 11 in the country with a 2.16 ERA and he’s No. 25 in the country with a 1.02 WHIP.

West Virginia’s Blaine Traxel was who Gordon shared the award with. He threw his nation-leading fifth complete game to help the first-place Mountaineers beat Baylor 10-0.

Another Mountaineer, JJ Wetherholt, was named the conference player of the week. He hit .529 with three home runs and a 1.726 OPS to help West Virginia to a 4-0 mark.