AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a logjam at the top of the Big 12 Conference standings, and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns are hoping to do something about Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

There are five teams at 4-1 five games into the schedule and two of them meet in Austin when the Longhorns welcome No. 23 Kansas State at 11 a.m. The Wildcats boast the No. 5 rushing offense in FBS and have a two-headed monster at quarterback in senior Will Howard and freshman Avery Johnson.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian ruled defensive back Jalen Catalon out but said he’s been practicing and could be available next week when the Longhorns head north to Fort Worth to play TCU.

Maalik Murphy is back at quarterback for the Longhorns, filling in for Quinn Ewers as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered against Houston. Sarkisian still considers Ewers “week-to-week” with his injury.

Start No. ✌️ for Maalik Murphy pic.twitter.com/ImQmBgpIkS — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) November 4, 2023

Texas has defeated the Wildcats six consecutive times including last year’s 34-27 triumph in Manhattan, Kansas.

Both teams are tremendous at keeping teams from converting third downs. The Longhorns are No. 3 in FBS allowing teams to convert 27.8% of the time while the Wildcats are No. 6 at 28.9%.

