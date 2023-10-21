AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to Lowell Galindo of Longhorn Network, Texas center Jake Majors will play against Houston on Saturday.

Galindo reported that head coach Steve Sarkisian said Majors is cleared to play against the Cougars in Houston. The game is set to start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, the Longhorns’ dynamic tight end who has been hobbled the past couple of games, was out on the field early warming up.

Defensive back Ryan Watts and Jalen Catalon could potentially return today as well, but as with any injury, Sarkisian said it depends on what the best interests of the team and the players are if they’ll be available. All the players mentioned practiced all week, Sarkisian said on Thursday.

This is the first time since 2002 Houston and Texas have played, and the last time the Cougars beat the Longhorns was when the teams squared off in the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” the Houston Astrodome. Houston beat Texas 23-14 in 1991, and the Longhorns have won seven consecutive games with the Cougars.

