Texas hoops lands commitment from 5-star forward Dillon Mitchell

In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, photo, Texas head coach Chris Beard, center, directs a practice at the team’s facility, in Austin, Texas. Beard starts his season with the Longhorns with a roster loaded with transfers who collectively bring more than 750 games and nearly 8,000 points and 3,000 rebounds in their new program. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chris Beard has made plenty of waves in the transfer circuit, but Monday afternoon he made a big score by securing a commitment from one of the top high school players in the country.

Dillon Mitchell is a five-star, 6 foot 7 inch tall forward from Spring Hill, Florida who is ranked nationally in the top 40 for the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports.

Mitchell, who announced his selection on Instagram Live, picked Texas over Florida State, Tennessee and Florida. He’s currently a player at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.

News of Mitchell’s commitment caused quite the stir on social media and jubilation on the Forty Acres.

Texas basketball’s official Twitter account released this video of Beard and a pack of Texas players and fans celebrating at midcourt of the Frank Erwin Center.

Longhorns assistant coach Urlic Maligi shared a video on Twitter of him skydiving after receiving the news of Mitchell’s commitment. Maligi captioned the tweet — “Anything within reason for a commitment.“

Mitchell responded to the video, writing on Twitter — “Man of his word!!!“

Beard has now secured two top-tier, nationally-ranked players in the 2022 class. The Longhorns already have a commitment from Arterio Morris, a five-star point guard from Dallas Kimball.

The early signing period for basketball begins Nov. 10, a day after the Mitchell’s future team begins its season against Houston Baptist.