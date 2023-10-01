AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns received 10 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday, but they’re still ranked No. 3.

Texas landed 10 points behind No. 2 Michigan in the poll following a resounding 40-14 win over then-No. 24 Kansas on Saturday. The loss dropped Kansas out of the poll and they received just three votes.

Texas and Michigan will face off in the second week of the season at Ann Arbor next season.

Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the country. Ohio State held at No. 4 and Florida State stayed put at No. 5. Rounding out the top 10 are Penn State, Washington, Oregon, Southern California and Notre Dame.

Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 12, setting up another Red River Rivalry matchup with ranked adversaries. The last time the teams were ranked inside the top 12 in the AP poll was 2019 when the No. 6 Sooners beat No. 11 Texas 34-27.

Last year, both teams were unranked and the Longhorns clobbered the Sooners 49-0.

Texas and Oklahoma are the only Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25 this week. Louisiana State dropped 10 spots to No. 23 after losing to Mississippi 55-49. Ole Miss rose to No. 16 with the win. Utah fell eight spots to No. 18 after losing 21-7 to Oregon State who climbed four spots to No. 15.

Texas moved up one spot to No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.