AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas stayed put in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball rankings after a Big 12 Conference win and a nonconference loss to the top-five program.

The Longhorns remained ranked No. 10 by the panel of college basketball writers while Monday’s opponent, the Baylor Bears, shot up the chart six spots to land at No. 11 ahead of the big conference showdown in Austin.

Texas soundly beat Oklahoma State on Tuesday 89-75 at Moody Center to move to 6-2 in conference play but faltered to then-No. 4 Tennessee 82-71 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Knoxville. The Volunteers benefitted from the win over the Longhorns and moved up two spots to No. 2 in this week’s rankings.

Purdue regained the top spot in the rankings and Houston held at No. 3. Alabama dropped two spots to No. 4 after being clobbered by Oklahoma 93-69. Arizona rounded out the top five.

Kansas State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 7, followed by Kansas at No. 8. With three teams in the top 10, the Big 12 has the most teams of any conference in the country ranked that high. In all, the Big 12 has six teams in the rankings. Iowa State checks in at No. 13 and TCU sits at No. 15.

Along with Baylor making a big move up the poll, the Providence Friars also jumped six spots to No. 17. Auburn’s ranking took a nose dive, down 10 spots to No. 25, after losing to West Virginia 80-77 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 won the event 7-3.

The next three games for the Longhorns including Monday’s matchup with Baylor are against ranked opponents, two of which are on the road in Kansas. Texas plays the No. 7 Wildcats on Saturday in Manhattan, then turns around Feb. 6 to play the No. 8 Jayhawks in Lawrence.