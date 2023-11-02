AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake, Lake Travis and Austin High all picked up 6A-District 26 wins Thursday.

Westlake finished up a fourth consecutive perfect regular season and another district title with a 34-0 win over Buda Johnson at Bob Shelton Stadium. Lake Travis thumped Bowie 66-14 and Austin High slid by Del Valle 28-13.

Rouse topped Elgin 42-21 and Weiss beat Hutto 52-29.

Check out the rest of Thursday’s scores from around Texas below:

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Austin High 28, Del Valle 13

Lake Travis 66, Bowie 14

Rouse 42, Elgin 21

Weiss 52, Hutto 29

Westlake 34, Buda Johson 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Allen 66, Little Elm 21

Arlington Lamar 24, South Grand Prairie 17

Arlington Martin 30, Arlington Bowie 29

Cedar Hill 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

Cibolo Steele 31, Schertz Clemens 14

Cypress Woods 61, Cypress Park 33

DeSoto 63, Mansfield 24

Deer Park 52, Pasadena South Houston 7

Denton Guyer 42, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Duncanville 35, Mansfield Legacy 3

Eagle Pass 48, Del Rio 14

Galena Park North Shore 55, Humble Kingwood 7

Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, Garland Naaman Forest 34

Houston Lamar 58, Houston Bellaire 0

Hurst Bell 24, Euless Trinity 21

Katy Cinco Ranch 40, Katy Seven Lakes 36

Keller 34, Haltom 28

Killeen Shoemaker 75, Granbury 7

Klein Forest 17, Klein Oak 14

Laredo United 35, Laredo Alexander 15

New Braunfels 37, Converse Judson 35

North Crowley 56, Crowley 21

Pearland 44, Alief Hastings 27

Pearland Dawson 61, Alvin 10

Prosper 24, McKinney 12

Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Irving 27

SA Churchill 28, LEE 0

SA Northside Brennan 44, SA Northside Jay 14

Spring Westfield 70, Aldine 0

Waxahachie 21, Dallas Skyline 0

Weatherford 28, FW Paschal 7

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 61, Lubbock Monterey 28

Amarillo Tascosa 56, Lubbock Coronado 34

Argyle 59, Carrollton Creekview 0

Brownsville Veterans Memorial 57, Brownsville Lopez 14

CC Miller 76, CC Carroll 24

Crandall 54, Princeton 35

Dallas Adamson 54, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Kimball 39, Dallas Wilson 17

Dallas South Oak Cliff 34, Seagoville 13

Denison 47, Mesquite Poteet 16

Denton Ryan 28, Justin Northwest 14

Edinburg Vela 56, McAllen Rowe 12

Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Austin 12

Fort Bend Marshall 41, Dayton 7

Galveston Ball 65, Wisdom 6

Grapevine 71, FW Trimble Tech 8

Lovejoy 28, Melissa 7

Mansfield Timberview 55, Dallas Adams 0

Manvel 42, Rosenberg Terry 7

Mercedes 35, Brownsville Porter 6

PSJA Southwest 21, Mission Sharyland 20

Red Oak 21, Midlothian 7

SA Jefferson 30, SA Edison 9

South Oak Cliff 34, Segoville 13

Terrell 50, Greenville 26

CLASS 4A

Alice 32, Kingsville King 0

Frisco Panther Creek 31, Celina 27

FW Castleberry 62, FW Carter-Riverside 20

FW Eastern Hills 30, Lake Worth 24

FW Western Hills 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6

Houston Furr 28, Houston Kashmere 12

Houston Scarborough 14, Houston Washington 8

River Oaks Castleberry 62, FW Carter-Riverside 20

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 48, Cleveland Tarkington 10

Bells 49, Leonard 28

Buna 34, Hardin 8

East Chambers 28, Orangefield 6

Gunter 54, Blue Ridge 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 36, Littlefield 6

West 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 6

Woodville 34, Palestine Westwood 31

CLASS 2A

Gruver 68, Boys Ranch 12

CLASS 1A

Abbott 46, Gholson 0

Cherokee 58, Lohn 6