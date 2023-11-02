AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake, Lake Travis and Austin High all picked up 6A-District 26 wins Thursday.
Westlake finished up a fourth consecutive perfect regular season and another district title with a 34-0 win over Buda Johnson at Bob Shelton Stadium. Lake Travis thumped Bowie 66-14 and Austin High slid by Del Valle 28-13.
Rouse topped Elgin 42-21 and Weiss beat Hutto 52-29.
Check out the rest of Thursday’s scores from around Texas below:
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Austin High 28, Del Valle 13
Lake Travis 66, Bowie 14
Rouse 42, Elgin 21
Weiss 52, Hutto 29
Westlake 34, Buda Johson 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Allen 66, Little Elm 21
Amarillo Tascosa 56, Lubbock Coronado 34
Arlington Lamar 24, South Grand Prairie 17
Arlington Martin 30, Arlington Bowie 29
Cedar Hill 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
Cibolo Steele 31, Schertz Clemens 14
Cypress Woods 61, Cypress Park 33
DeSoto 63, Mansfield 24
Deer Park 52, Pasadena South Houston 7
Denton Guyer 42, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Duncanville 35, Mansfield Legacy 3
Eagle Pass 48, Del Rio 14
Edinburg Vela 56, McAllen Rowe 12
Galena Park North Shore 55, Humble Kingwood 7
Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, Garland Naaman Forest 34
Houston Lamar 58, Houston Bellaire 0
Hurst Bell 24, Euless Trinity 21
Katy Cinco Ranch 40, Katy Seven Lakes 36
Keller 34, Haltom 28
Killeen Shoemaker 75, Granbury 7
Klein Forest 17, Klein Oak 14
Laredo United 35, Laredo Alexander 15
New Braunfels 37, Converse Judson 35
North Crowley 56, Crowley 21
Pearland 44, Alief Hastings 27
Pearland Dawson 61, Alvin 10
Prosper 24, McKinney 12
Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Irving 27
SA Churchill 28, LEE 0
SA Northside Brennan 44, SA Northside Jay 14
Spring Westfield 70, Aldine 0
Waxahachie 21, Dallas Skyline 0
Weatherford 28, FW Paschal 7
CLASS 5A
Alice 32, Kingsville King 0
Amarillo 61, Lubbock Monterey 28
Argyle 59, Carrollton Creekview 0
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 57, Brownsville Lopez 14
CC Miller 76, CC Carroll 24
Crandall 54, Princeton 35
Dallas Adamson 54, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Kimball 39, Dallas Wilson 17
Dallas South Oak Cliff 34, Seagoville 13
Denison 47, Mesquite Poteet 16
Denton Ryan 28, Justin Northwest 14
Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Austin 12
Fort Bend Marshall 41, Dayton 7
FW Eastern Hills 30, Lake Worth 24
Galveston Ball 65, Wisdom 6
Grapevine 71, FW Trimble Tech 8
Lovejoy 28, Melissa 7
Mansfield Timberview 55, Dallas Adams 0
Manvel 42, Rosenberg Terry 7
Mercedes 35, Brownsville Porter 6
PSJA Southwest 21, Mission Sharyland 20
Red Oak 21, Midlothian 7
SA Jefferson 30, SA Edison 9
South Oak Cliff 34, Segoville 13
Terrell 50, Greenville 26
CLASS 4A
Frisco Panther Creek 31, Celina 27
FW Castleberry 62, FW Carter-Riverside 20
FW Western Hills 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
Houston Furr 28, Houston Kashmere 12
Houston Scarborough 14, Houston Washington 8
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 48, Cleveland Tarkington 10
Bells 49, Leonard 28
Buna 34, Hardin 8
East Chambers 28, Orangefield 6
Gunter 54, Blue Ridge 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 36, Littlefield 6
West 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 6
Woodville 34, Palestine Westwood 31
CLASS 2A
Gruver 68, Boys Ranch 12
CLASS 1A
Abbott 46, Gholson 0
Cherokee 58, Lohn 6