AUSTIN (KXAN) — He tested the waters leading up to the NBA Draft, but Tyrese Hunter has decided he wants another year on the 40 Acres.

Hunter made the announcement on social media Thursday with the caption, “Aye, run that back.”

Hunter had until May 31 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool in order to keep his eligibility. He initially made the decision to gather information about where he could possibly be drafted without signing an agent at the end of March, thus maintaining his eligibility on that front.

With the addition of Oral Roberts transfer guard Max Abmas, the Longhorns now again have a formidable backcourt duo as they did with Hunter and Marcus Carr. Hunter joined the Longhorns as a transfer from Iowa State after a tremendous freshman season with the Cyclones and being named the Big 12 freshman of the year.

Dillon Mitchell also declared for the draft but maintained college eligibility, but he’s still going through the process after attending the NBA Draft Combine and working out for NBA teams.