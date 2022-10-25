AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore guard Rori Harmon was named an honorable mention women’s basketball preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

The media organization released the selections Tuesday. At the end of last season, Harmon was named an honorable mention All-American by the AP after one of the most impressive freshman seasons in school history. The Houston native averaged 11.4 points per game with 2.4 steals per game and a 2.25:1 assist-to-turnover ratio last season, helping lead the Longhorns to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. She was named the Big 12 Conference freshman of the year, made the Big 12 All-Defensive team and set the school’s single-season freshman assists record with 180.

Harmon will be a key piece this season for the No. 3 Longhorns, who will hold their Orange-White scrimmage at 5:30 p.m, Wednesday at the Moody Center.

Associated Press Preseason NCAA Women’s Basketball All-America Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, senior, 30 of 30 votes (16.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.4 bpg.)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, junior, 30 of 30 votes (27.0 ppg, 8.0 apg, 8.0 RPG)

Haley Jones, Stanford, 6-1, senior 28 of 30 votes (13.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)

Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 6-1, senior, 24 of 30 votes (20.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, 6-6, senior, 9 of 30 votes (18.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.4 bpg)

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul, 6-1, sophomore, 9 of 30 votes (21.9 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 3.0 spg)

Others receiving votes: Cameron Brink, Stanford; Rori Harmon, Texas; Hailey Van Lith, Louisville; Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Angel Reese, LSU; Maddy Siegrist, Villanova; Azzi Fudd, UConn; Jade Loville, Arizona State; Jordan Horston, Tennessee; Deja Kelly, North Carolina; Tamari Key, Tennessee.