Texas Gameday: What you need to know before kickoff vs. Rice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday for the second home game of the season in front of “Burnt Orange” nation. This will be the first home night game of the 2021 season.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to pack into the campus area Saturday for the 7 p.m. kickoff against Rice. Longhorn Network will televise the game.

Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte ran through the gamut of game day offerings in his Forty Acres Insider newsletter prior to the start of the season.

Bevo Boulevard returns

Bevo Boulevard, the popular pregame tailgating attraction, starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bevo Blvd., which runs along San Jacinto Street at the stadium, will have food, drink, carnival games and even a zip line to get fans near the stadium hours before kickoff.

Texas will also feature an area of local food trucks on Winship Circle called the Hook ‘Em Hangout.

COVID-19 precautions and masks

Masks are recommended in the football stadium and will be available at all entry gates of the stadium. Hand sanitizer is available at kiosks throughout the stadium.

Texas Athletics moved to mobile ticketing for game entry and cashless transactions at merchandise and concession locations. For fans who don’t carry or use credit or debit cards, Texas has cash-to-card kiosks available outside Sections 7, 28 and 114.

Weather at kickoff

Pregame schedule

Parking lots open at 7 a.m.

Live mascot Bevo will head down his own boulevard at 4 p.m. to enter the stadium.

At 4:15 p.m., fans can line up along Bevo Blvd. for the Stadium Stampede as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns arrive at the stadium.

Kids ages 7 to 12 can participate in the Hook ‘Em Herd and run onto the field before the game starts. Anyone interested in participating can sign up at the tent across from Gate 6.

At 5:30 p.m., Salt-N-Pepa takes the stage at Longhorn City Limits at the LBJ Lawn.

Postgame festivities

The silent disco returns to Longhorn City Limits at the conclusion of the game. Three live DJs will play through three different channels. Fans will receive wireless headphones and get to choose between three different channels.

Parking map (from the University of Texas)

Shuttle and mass transportation options: Capital Metro has six routes every 15 minutes arriving near Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on game days. Check for a bus route here.

Rideshare option: The drop-off pickup location is just minutes north of the stadium along Dean Keeton Street, according to Texas Athletics.

American Disabilities Act shuttle service: UT has tents spread out around the stadium for shuttle drop off and pick up. Fan services kiosks have shuttle maps available.