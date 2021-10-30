Texas gameday: Longhorns looking for a big finish as they travel to Baylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns make the short drive to Waco on Saturday and it is a crossroads game against 16th-ranked Baylor. After back-to-back losses, Texas is sitting at 2-2 in the Big 12, but can get right back in the race if they can knock off the Bears.

Texas has lost double-figure leads in each of the their losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Against the Cowboys, Texas had 24 points with just under 12 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter and did not score again.

For the season, the Longhorns have scored 178 points in the first half and 113 points in the second half combined.

Junior running back Bijan Robinson leads the Texas offense with 924 yards, which ranks third in the nation. Robinson is averaging just over 150 yards per game since being held to 69 yards at Arkansas.

Quarterback Casey Thompson has been up and down with just 321 yards passing combined against TCU and Oklahoma State. In between, he threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns against Oklahoma.

“Any time you lose a game I think that mistakes and negatives can be magnified,” said Thompson. “I also think that doubt may creep in when ‘OK, I did everything I was supposed to this week in practice and I tried my best in the game and it wasn’t good enough.’ Like coach Sark said, we have to do a better job mentally and physically when the moment or opportunity presents itself for you to make those key plays in tight situations or with your back against the wall, I think we have to embrace it instead of shy away from it.”

Like Texas, Baylor (6-1, 3-1) is coming off their open weekend. The Bears have won back-to-back games over West Virginia and BYU following a 24-14 loss at Oklahoma State, their only defeat of the season.

Baylor is in a three-way tie with the Cowboys and Iowa State for second place in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon has passed for 1,568 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and has been sacked just six times — the 7th lowest total in the nation.

In their win over BYU, Baylor played penalty-free for the first game in school history. Baylor also is one of the most opportunistic defenses in the Big 12 with a league-leading eight interceptions.

Texas leads the all-time series 79-27-4, but in the last 11 meetings the Longhorns hold a slim 6-5 edge.

How to watch Texas vs. Baylor

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: McLane Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network