Texas gameday: Longhorns expect stiff test against Oklahoma State defense

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will try to bounce back from that heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma, but they will have a tough test with 12th-ranked and undefeated Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) visiting Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Texas has won the last two meetings against the Cowboys after Oklahoma State won four in a row. Oklahoma State is coming off their open date after a 24-14 win over Baylor their last game on Oct. 2.

Something’s got to give in this battle between top offense and defense.

Oklahoma State ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 18.6 points per game while the Longhorns lead the Big 12 in scoring at 44.5 points per game. Texas has averaged a staggering 36.7 points in the first half of their last four games.

Texas ranks eighth in scoring defense, allowing 29.2 points per game, and will face an uncharacteristically low-scoring Cowboys team, ninth in the Big 12 at just over 25 points per game.

Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren has stepped in for the injured LD Brown, leading the Cowboys with 512 yards rushing and six touchdowns. In the last three games, Warren has carried it 95 times for 466 yards. Bijan Robinson and that Texas running game will be tested, the Cowboys are allowing just over 90 yards per game on the ground.

Robinson has 789 yards and six touchdowns. In UT’s last two home games and neutral site game against Oklahoma, Casey Thompson has completed 53-75 (71%) passes for 855 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Longhorns will be without receiver Jordan Whittington who is out with a shoulder injury. Whittington is tied with Xavier Worthy for the team lead with 24 catches. Look for Marcus Washington and Kelvonte Dixon get more time in that slot receiver role for Whittington.

On the offensive line, sixth-year senior Tope Imade will make his first career start, getting the nod at right guard. Imade has played in just eight games in his five-plus seasons at Texas.

Defensively Texas took a hit with the loss of defensive end Jacoby Jones (foot) in the Oklahoma game. Sophomore Alfred Collins (two sacks) is expected to see more time in the defensive line rotation along with Jett Bush and Ovie Oghoufo, who has the versatility to move from defensive line to linebacker.

Gameday forecast – Oklahoma State vs. Texas

It will be a nice morning/afternoon for football in Austin. Here’s the forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

How to watch Oklahoma State-Texas Saturday

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

TV: FOX

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network