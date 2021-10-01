Texas gameday: Can the Longhorns finally win at TCU?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Amon G. Carter Stadium to take on TCU. The Horned Frogs have dominated Texas in recent years, winning six of their last seven meetings. It’s been eight years since Texas won in Fort Worth.

Texas will try to build off their two dominating home wins over Rice and Texas Tech as they go back on the road for the second time this season.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan made his first start against Texas in 2019 and led the Frogs to a 37-27 win in Fort Worth with 273 yards passing and two touchdowns with 72 yards rushing and a touchdown. Last year, Duggan led TCU to a 33-31 win in Austin with 231 yards passing, 79 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

“Max is a really gritty player and I mean that as a term of endearment and I don’t mean to say that lightly, I mean to say that he finds a way to make plays,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

On the other side, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has been the picture of efficiency, leading Texas on 15 touchdown drives. In two games as a starter, Thompson is 33-41 passing for 467 yards and seven touchdowns. So — eight incomplete passes and seven touchdowns.

Thompson and the Longhorns have yet to be tested in a close game in the fourth quarter. In UT’s four games, the Longhorns have led by 16 against Louisiana, 58 against Rice and 63 against Texas Tech while trailing by 26 points at Arkansas in final block of play.

Texas-TCU series history

Texas owns the series win-loss record 63-27-1, but the last decade tells a much different story. The Longhorns have only won two of the last nine meetings against the Horned Frogs. Additionally, TCU has won three straight in Fort Worth. The Longhorns’ last win in Fort Worth was 2013.

The Longhorns may be feeling good after two blowout wins, yet Sarkisian is bringing Texas back down to earth this week.

“We’ve got so much to go out and prove,” Sarkisian said. “We have so much respect that we need to earn. Because I really believe this, I think right now, when we take the field a lot of our opponents do not respect us. So we have to earn their respect. We earn their respect in our style of play, in our execution, in our physicality.”

Gameday forecast

Showers will be moving through North Texas early Saturday morning and prior to kickoff. The rain may linger around for the first quarter, but the rest of the game should be played under dry conditions.

How to watch Texas at TCU

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Watch: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network