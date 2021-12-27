Texas freshman Jaylon Tyson enters transfer portal

Texas guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northern Colorado, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns freshman Jaylon Tyson plans to enter the transfer portal, Texas Athletics confirmed Monday.

The guard/forward from Plano was a top 50 national recruit in the 2021 class, but hadn’t cracked through the Longhorns lineup for prominent playing time during the early portion of the season. Tyson appeared in eight of Texas’ first 11 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds. He averaged seven minutes per game.

“We want to thank Jaylon and his family and offer our support for his decision,” head coach Chris Beard said in a statement. “We will miss him and we all wish him the best.”

Tyson was Beard’s first Texas recruit, committing to the Longhorns in early April. Tyson originally signed his letter of intent with Texas Tech, but he was released from his letter after Beard’s move to Austin.

In his commitment announcement posted to social media, Tyson wrote: “It has always been my dream to play for Coach Beard. When I started getting recruited by high-major schools, Coach saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

Tyson’s best game at Texas came in the season opener against Houston Baptist when he scored 11 points in 14 minutes.

Texas hosts Incarnate Word at the Frank Erwin Center Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Longhorn Network.