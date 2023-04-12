AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another Texas Longhorns basketball player has declared for the NBA Draft.

Dillon Mitchell, a freshman forward who averaged 4.3 points and 17.4 minutes per game this season, said he’ll declare for the 2023 NBA Draft but will still keep his college eligibility, meaning he won’t sign an agent.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Mitchell announced the decision on social media, addressing Longhorn Nation and saying, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams.”

“Thank you to my brothers in burnt orange,” he said. “I’ll be forever grateful to have shared the court with you guys. We accomplished greatness this season and it’s been an experience I’ll never forget. Love y’all.”

Tyrese Hunter also declared for the draft while still keeping his college eligibility.

Mitchell started all 38 games this season for the Longhorns and helped them get to their first Elite Eight since 2008. He shot almost 64% from the field this season at 75-for-118 with many of them finishing off highlight-reel alley-oop or putback slam dunks. He averaged 3.9 rebounds per game and had 12 blocked shots this season.

Mitchell was a 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American out of Montverde Academy in Florida, a basketball factory of sorts that has produced players like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Cade Cunningham and RJ Barrett among others.

Both Mitchell and Hunter could potentially come back and play for the Longhorns if they aren’t projected to be picked in the NBA Draft, scheduled for June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.