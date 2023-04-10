AUSTIN (KXAN) — After helping the Texas Longhorns make a run to the Elite Eight this past season, freshman guard Arterio Morris said he’ll enter the transfer portal.

He told the website On3 about his transfer plans Monday, saying he wants to, “find a new home that will allow me to grow as a basketball player, maximize my ability to support my teammates and help my team win games.”

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way, particularly my family, coaches, teammates and fans. Without all of you, I would not be where I am today,” his statement said.

Morris, a 5-star recruit from Kimball High School in Dallas and McDonald’s All-American, averaged 11.7 minutes per game and scored 4.6 points per game. He scored 25 points against Louisiana on Dec. 21, shooting 9-for-11 from the field. He scored 20 points for the Longhorns in the Big 12 Conference tournament, including 10 against Oklahoma State in the opening round.

Rowan Brumbaugh, who redshirted for the Longhorns this season, also left the program and will play for Georgetown next season.